Compare the ATM model of forest management, as practiced by the major private landholders in Clatsop County, to the more conservative, multiuse goals that the Oregon Department of Forestry has been conducting on our public forestlands.
It is obvious that those lands, once stripped of the old growth in the first harvest, and turned over to the state for unpaid and delinquent taxes, have since been managed for higher values. Values like clean water, habitat conservation and bio-diversity.
In an amazing, but predictable, show of support for the timber lobby that help put them in office, the sitting Board of County commissioners are poised to take back what had been given to the state as unproductive, unwanted and worthless wastelands. Literally, a tree cemetery.
Without public greater support of the Department of Forestry's conservative policies, no doubt the timber lobby could prevail. The short-term consequences will be predictable. Clatsop County serves as a resource colony for Wall Street operatives, and taking back the public's lands for private gain is a step back to the future.
Privatize the assets, socialize the costs. It's an issue I am expectantly waiting for the editor of this paper to weigh in. And in the future, I should perhaps confine my own feelings about other such controversies to the survey now being conducted over the content of the cartoon page.