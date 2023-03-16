Compare the ATM model of forest management, as practiced by the major private landholders in Clatsop County, to the more conservative, multiuse goals that the Oregon Department of Forestry has been conducting on our public forestlands.

It is obvious that those lands, once stripped of the old growth in the first harvest, and turned over to the state for unpaid and delinquent taxes, have since been managed for higher values. Values like clean water, habitat conservation and bio-diversity.

