What do we get when we load vernacular into an idiom? Take the phrase once deployed to soften the visual impact of a thousand-acre clearcut: "It's not really a clearcut; it's applied ecology."
This, offered to rationalize a clearcut as similar and as natural as a forest fire; merely a periodic controlled burn. It sets forth the antiquated idea that we have trees to burn, an implication the timber tycoons are learning to regret, and wish to avoid such comparisons at any cost.
The newest catchphrase hustled out by Big Timber, alias #Timber Unity, is "working forest." It implies that plantation forestry works for the good of all, but in reality these forests work for everyone only until payday.
And then, comparatively, there is very little payroll involved, because all the tasks associated with the harvest are done with machinery. It just isn't simply about jobs, and it's probably more about machinery payments than it is about payroll. Loggers absorb costs, while owners take profits.
Anything lying down is at rest, or worse, is loafing. But not trees. A standing tree is working day and night, sequestering carbon. Tip a tree off its stump, and it is as good as dead. Most of us know the meaning of "deadwood." Deadwood is the domain of termites and woodpeckers. Deadwood doesn't actively sequester anything at all.
Out-of-date forest practices in Oregon must be reformed. The only way to achieve this is to reform business as usual.
GARY DURHEIM
Seaside
