My wife and I raised four kids and a dog in unincorporated Astoria. Today, we want to turn our future retirement home into a short-term rental while we finish our careers.
When we lived in Astoria, our backyard served as a target range for guns, a grazing area for many loud roosters, a campground for overnight birthday parties, it held Fourth of July parties with fireworks, along with many more activities.
Our landscaping was maintained on a "when I had time" schedule. We stored a boat in the driveway, a broken down car (twice), and we rode four-wheelers. In all that time, our neighbors never called the cops on us; our property simply allows for that kind of activity.
Contrast that to today. The property is professionally landscaped and maintained every two weeks. It has zero broken down cars in the driveway, no boats, roosters, dogs, kids, etc. Everything that was considered "good enough" has been upgraded to perfection for potential guests.
In short, there are never going to be guests who can outdo my family with noise, cars, activity, water usage, etc., plus my house looks better than ever. Turning my house into a short-term rental has actually greatly increased the comfort of my neighbors.
Don’t let the not-in-my-back-yard people (NIMBYs) trick you. They want their private beaches, in their rich neighborhoods, to remain exclusive to all. If the NIMBYs succeeded, you handed them the keys to our beaches. Beaches are for the public, not the rich!