I am doubly, no triply, confused.
The guidelines for letters to the editor state that references to previous letter writers should not be by name, yet they publish a letter calling out a previous writer by name.
The writer of the "Confused" letter attempts to invalidate the opinion of the previous writer for commenting on a Seaside issue while residing in Warrenton, yet "confused" resides in Astoria, and supposes that her opinion is more valid than that of the previous writer.
The fact is that there are many residents in the Seaside School District with Warrenton addresses, as the northern boundary of the district is just north of the Pacific Grange, and includes all of Cullaby Lake, Surf Pines and the southern portion of Sunset Beach, as well as a large swath of Clatsop Plains.
The previous writer lives in the Seaside School District and also owns property in downtown Seaside. All of this is easily verifiable with a quick perusal on the internet. The previous writer is eminently more qualified to express his opinion regarding Seaside schools than an Astorian, if residency is the main criteria.
It does not matter whether the previous writer lives in Seaside, Warrenton, New York or Timbuktu, he has an opinion that is valid, and should not be minimalized because of his residency.
Shame on "confused." Shame on The Astorian.
CASEY COCHRAN
Warrenton
