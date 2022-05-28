The failure of the Linn County timber lawsuit in appellate court made the Oregon Department of Forestry's balanced forest management mandate abundantly clear. Clatsop County Commissioner Courtney Bangs supported the boondoggle lawsuit, but doesn’t seem to have learned from its having been shot down.
In her guest column (The Astorian, May 14) advocating change in the habitat conservation plan, Bangs trots out the hackneyed talking points of the timber industry in their efforts to get more than their fair share of state forest land.
She wants us to believe that the Department of Forestry's priorities are "set by Portland based interest groups," that rural timber communities know what's best for the other 90% of Oregonians, and that the HCP will be an "ineffective nature preserve" because northern spotted owls are still in decline in protected habitat.
While protection of species is a worthy ecological goal in itself, the overarching HPC benefit is keeping the timber industry from turning the entirety of our state forests into a tree farm for their profit. Current science admonishes that in order to avoid the worse impact of climate change, we must begin allowing our forests to mature. The older the tree the more carbon sequestration.
Instead of fear mongering about the loss of county revenue if the HCP is approved, Bangs should promote the reinstatement of the severance tax the timber industry used to pay, that provided the bulk of money needed for county services. She should also help communities transition into a future based on pro-forestation rather than deforestation.