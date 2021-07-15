We are going to be in trouble in the future. We are thinking of scrapping future power plants, due to "warming." China is building more coal power plants.
Our auto companies are coming on line to supply us all with electric cars. Question: Where do we get the electric power to charge all these? Windmills covering the whole country? Solar panels? (In your dreams!)
Our illustrious lawmakers better get out their calculators before it's too late. Maybe China will charge our cars for us?
DICK DARBY
Astoria