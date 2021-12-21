I am troubled by recent comparisons between the Jimmy Carter and Joe Biden administrations. Yes, both administrations had huge increases in gasoline prices. Yes, both had a troubled economy. Yes, both had massive inflation. Yes, both had high unemployment.
But, there are key differences between these two administrations. As OPEC consolidated their power in the 1970s, they raised oil prices again and again. Thus, President Carter inherited an energy crisis.
President Biden inherited a country that was oil independent for the first time in 70 years. Within minutes of being sworn in, Biden signed the first of several executive orders guaranteed to both raise gas prices and make America dependent on foreign oil again.
Carter inherited a lingering recession. Although damaged by governors' responses to COVID-19, the economy Biden inherited was fundamentally strong. He quickly set about weakening it.
Carter inherited massive inflation. Biden created it.
That said, the two administrations are not without similarities. Foreign policy experts back then (and historians now) blamed Carter's policies for failing to stop the revolution that turned Iran into an Islamic dictatorship. This led directly to the hostage crisis, wherein 52 Americans were captured and held for 444 days.
Biden's inexplicable withdrawal from Afghanistan created the current hostage crisis, wherein hundreds of Americans and allies are still trapped by the Taliban.
Leave Ole Jimmy alone. Considered an outsider, Carter had little support from the Democrat establishment led by Sen. Ted Kennedy.