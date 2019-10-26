The current discussion regarding #TimberUnity ignores some troubling facts. To examine the complexities, one must follow the money. That search reveals the major funding comes from a rich lumber company president, whose motivation is to protect his cash flow.
As with many issues, politicians have jumped into the fray to use the working people to promote their own positions. The slick signage and well-funded media efforts don't seem to be working, as reflected in recent comments to The Astorian. In short, Stimson Lumber Co. is using this issue to fight a political fight they already lost in 2018.
To claim #TimberUnity is a grassroots organization (formed in June) is disingenuous at best. Tiffiny Mitchell is doing what she said she would do. Yes, the forest industry isn't what it was. Yes, there will be pain as we go forward. An open and honest discussion is needed for resolution.
Creating an AstroTurf movement, and trying to buy the preferred outcome, isn't how we do things in a democracy.
RICHARD McINTOSH
Astoria
