On Jan. 6, on national TV, we see the true anarchists in our country; and they're not kids in leather clothes breaking windows in Portland and Seattle.
They're President Donald Trump supporters, forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol building to make the government do what Trump wants, in defiance of the laws and the national election results.
They'd call themselves conservatives, but all that means is they want to conserve their own economic advantages. Wake up, people. You've backed a cheap New York crook, who is talented at hornswaggling a crowd.
He's never understood the responsibilities of the presidency, or bothered to try and find them out. He belongs in jail. And, you owe the country a humble apology.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria
