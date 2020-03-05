It has been suggested that Seaside needs another bypass. Those of us who remember when Holladay Drive used to be U.S. Highway 101 wonder how the Oregon Department of Transportation could ever make a successful bypass.
After all, Roosevelt Drive was the original bypass. As soon as it was finished, Safeway and City Hall moved out to it, businesses relocated. The Seaside Outlet Mall moved in, effectively making it part of Seaside, and part of the traffic congestion.
The only way to assure a true bypass is to model how Cannon Beach did it. Allow no development on the bypass, and limited access to Seaside proper. Wahanna Road was once considered. But no longer.
Perhaps pushing a road over the east hills from U.S. Highway 26 interchange to Gearhart would work. I wonder how much that would cost? And who would use it?
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside
