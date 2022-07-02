"Sex before marriage? Not in my book!" said Noah Webster.
Probably apocryphal, but pretty much the expectation, if not the reality before the "sexual revolution" which supposedly occurred in the 1960s. People differ in their interpretation of those tumultuous times, but one thing was for sure — there were a lot more shotgun marriages and girls disappearing from high school, never to return or to finish their education, when I was a teenager.
Now, the ayatollahs at the Supreme Court are showing their true colors — their goal is an Iranian-style theocracy in which they are the true and only messengers of the divine presence that controls the universe.
But of course, their divine presence is somehow different from the Iranian divine presence or perhaps the Hindu divine presence — so we can count on a return to the medieval Crusades. How discouraging.
More to the point — in all the fulmination about "abortion" there hasn't been a word uttered about male responsibility! Are these all virgin births? If abortion is to be outlawed, there needs to be some accountability for the males — this can't be all on the women.
Webster's dictionary also has "freedom" before "responsibility." In 250 words, I can only conclude that life is more complicated than either a dictionary or a Supreme Court decision can embrace.