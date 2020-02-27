I am writing this to encourage people to vote for Vineeta Lower for House District 32 in our May primary, and also in our November election.
Having spent time with Vineeta, speaking to her as well as working on projects with her, she is a hard worker and listens to concerns regarding our communities. Her many assets and work in areas of government supporting state, congressional and tribal liaison has given her experience needed for our state representative for our District 32.
Vineeta's support of #TimberUnity, and the fight against cap and trade, which will reap a huge tax liability on all of us, is showing a true desire to work with all voices of concern. Do you really want Tiffiny Mitchell in there continuing to vote huge taxes with that ridiculous emergency clause?
Our communities, all of them, are in danger. Our loved ones on fixed incomes are in danger with these taxes, too. We need true change and transparency; new bills in the House are hiding their transactions.
Read that new cap and trade Senate bill. You will be surprised. Don't be fooled by the biased sides. Contact Vineeta, ask her the hard questions — she will tell you direct answers. Vote, and check your voter registration, also.
CHRISTAL KUMPULA
Astoria
