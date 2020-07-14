The murder of George Floyd has put a spotlight on policing throughout the country and has also raised the level of discourse on race in America.
The June 18 edition of The Astorian contained two notable articles. "Astoria police chief addresses defund movement, use of force concerns" reported on Geoff Spalding's hourlong address to the City Council, in which he answered questions that I, and others, asked the council to address:
Are Astoria police authorized to use the chokehold? No. Does the city have surplus military equipment? No. Will the police use tear gas on demonstrators? The police do not have tear gas.
Denise Reed's "Confront the true history of our country" is a must-read, in which she leaves little doubt as to why African Americans are "sick and tired of being sick and tired." We who have benefited from the oppression of others — who have "white privilege" — must educate ourselves about our true history, but we should not expect to be spoon-fed that history.
Reed includes a list of resources, to which I would add Colson Whitehead's "The Nickel Boys" and two books by Ta-Nehisi Coates, "The Water Dancer" and "Between the World and Me." In the latter, Coates writes a letter to his 15-year-old son, expressing clearly the intense fear that African American parents experience as their children start to explore the outside world.
We must "listen, really listen," Reed states, as we work to understand our true history, in our reading and our discussions.
FRED WHITE
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.