Recently the Cannon Beach City Council revised the dune management plan to exclude dune grading for views. Following this plan update, the Chapman Point and Breakers Point homeowners associations filed with the Land Use Board of Appeals to be allowed to grade the dunes ("Homeowners appeal new Cannon Beach dune policies," The Astorian, April 30).
They advocate dune grading to allow restoration of a healthy, natural dune ecosystem, rather than stipulating their true motivation of dune grading for views to revive property values they believe have been diminished by not having a view from their window.
It is unfortunate that in these COVID-19 times, when business owners and people are struggling to survive financially, that these two homeowners associations have seen fit to force the city of Cannon Beach to spend limited taxpayer financial resources on attorneys.
Money spent on attorneys would be better spent supporting financially impacted small businesses and single-parent families who are experiencing significant hardship, rather than accommodating the desire of a limited number of homeowners for a view, when the beach is only a few steps away from their homes.
TABEA GOOSSEN
Cannon Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.