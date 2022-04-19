Just whom do the Clatsop County commissioners work for?
When my husband and I purchased a vacation home for family use, we chose to purchase on the beautiful north Oregon Coast and, upon arrival, we were greeted by friendly neighbors. Yay, we thought, this is truly a neighborhood environment, one where folks know each other and watch out for each other.
In the seven years that we've owned our home, more and more of the houses in our neighborhood became short-term rentals. Now homes are being sold to actual rental companies, with no pretense of residential living.
Those first neighbors we came to love moved due to health reasons, and their home sold and became a short-term rental. Now we have a true understanding of the impact that rentals have in a residential neighborhood.
We no longer have a consistent friend across the street, we now have a house that can turn over as many as three times in one week. These visiting groups do not become part of our community of neighbors.
The Clatsop County commissioners are right now deciding whether to change the rules on what is allowed in our Coastal Residential zone.
Short-term rentals are a business, and voters should decide whether they want neighborhoods to turn into business ventures. Please contact your county commissioners and let them know what you think! Let them know they should not be making these important decisions without the voters!