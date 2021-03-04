Thank you for writing an interesting and entertaining article in the Feb. 18 Coast Weekend about Mick Alderman, whom we have had the pleasure to know for many years.
Concerning live theater in Clatsop County, Mick and his wife, Rhonda, are at the top of the list for all the volunteer work of acting, directing and lighting that live theater requires. Mick is also the man to call if a show needs to be recorded on camera.
His original material has always impressed us with its creativity and scope, and Mick is truly a gem of a person, as well.
Years ago, I remember watching him and his dad bring a car body in through the front doors of the recently named Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts. We really enjoyed the story that was performed around the vehicle as it sat on stage.
We encourage Coast Weekend to feature more human interest articles like this in The Astorian.
NED and LULU HEAVENRICH
Brownsmead