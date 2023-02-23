The Oregon Department of Forestry's proposed 70-year habitat conservation plan must be adopted. The louder the wailing and hand-wringing from Big Timber, the better!
The proposed plan queers their deal and makes them very uncomfortable. They may have to make adjustments by increasing harvests on their own holdings.
Public timber log sales are why the wood products industry and our enabling #TimberUnity seat warmers on the Clatsop County commission are bemoaning the rollout of the habitat conservation plan.
One might think past state timber sales were a public service. We need more scrutiny on state sales, the where and the why. Logs are logs, anonymous, once placed upon a log truck. I would have all public-sourced logs on trucks painted, both ends in bright colors.
The Department of Forestry's conservative stewardship makes public forest harvest extremely lucrative. What about harvest and severance taxes? Who pays? How much? What a travesty that the money funding department operations comes from log sales.
Who is to say what is in the public interest, or what a reasonable balance would look like? Why is forestry synonymous with agriculture? Forests managed quite nicely for millennia, without major human intervention.
I write in support of a more truly conservative approach.