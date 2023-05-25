I truly enjoy the photos by Lydia Ely carried in The Astorian. She has a knack for an unusual focus on a building or scene more familiar to us.

See The Astorian on May 11, the photo with "Transit district to restore some bus routes," also on May 16, the photo with "Point-in-time count shows increase in homelessness on the North Coast," and on May 18, the photo with "Levy for Warrenton Community Library on track."

