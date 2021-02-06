I enjoyed reading Ron Baldwin's piece, "Highway to the future" (The Astorian, Jan. 30), on exploring U.S. Highway 30's early history. In the late 1940s, after the war, and through the 1950s and 1960s, the most dramatic highway improvements were made.
I remember traveling with my folks on Highway 30 to Portland, a four-hour trip on the old Oregon Motor Stages, where barf bags were provided, like the airlines do. In high school, in the early 1950s, several classmates made good college money working the big summer project that replaced the Bugby Loops, just east of the Bradley Wayside.
Sadly, that raft of improvements ended just 7 miles east of Astoria, due to a quiet reluctance of several early influential Astoria merchants who did not want folks away from downtown shopping. That 7-mile stretch of distinctly sharp curves, just out of Astoria, is the last of the original alignment of Columbia River Highway, from The Dalles to Astoria.
As Baldwin points out, in 1914, and into the early 1920s, these early highway developers were truly pioneers with vision.
BOB WESTERBERG
Astoria