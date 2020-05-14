COVID-19 has turned our lives upside down. In times of crisis, we look to our elected leaders to find a path forward. Kathleen Sullivan has provided that leadership, while working effectively with the countywide team. It would be foolish to change horses in the middle of the stream.
Even during normal times, serving as a county commissioner takes a great deal of time and energy. I cannot imagine the hours that our current commissioners are spending on weekly phone conferences with the governor's office, Oregon Health Authority, neighboring counties, our own health department — and the list goes on. Sullivan has demonstrated that she is both willing and able to dedicate the time, and give the energy that this position requires.
Sullivan is truly representative of the variety of folks who live in our county. Her campaign has been funded not by a few large donations from a specific industry, but by lots of small donations from across the county. Over 60 different individuals and families have donated to her campaign.
As a working family and 40-year residents of District 4, we are proud of the job Sullivan has done representing our community. We ask you to join us and vote to keep Kathleen.
CHERYL JOHNSON
TED MESSING
Astoria
