In response to the letter to the editor "Time for courage" (The Astorian, May 9), I could only add that after two whole years and millions of dollars spent investigating to try and remove a duly elected president of the U.S., the writer simply can’t let it go. The left is so obsessed with President Donald Trump — in that they hate him — that they are willing to ignore the obvious: “No collusion.”
Hillary Clinton and her cohorts make a deal with Russia, giving them control of vital weapons-grade uranium, she has hundreds of illegal emails, and no charges are even suggested, and little concern is shown by the leftist press.
Leaders in the FBI, the CIA and other government agencies use their offices and positions of power to try and oust Trump, but the writer and others with similar beliefs conclude that Trump must go because he doesn’t fit their ideas of what a president should look like.
Well, he has done what many of us wanted our president to do. He got the economy back on track, he stands up for America on the world scene and he doesn’t promote what traditional Americans consider as evil.
Say what you like, hate him if you must, but be aware that millions of Americans feel that he is doing a great job and are going to vote for him again.
CARL YATES
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.