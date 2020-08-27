I can't hold back. If nobody writes in about the recent letters to the editor in The Astorian on Aug. 11, I have to jump in.
These President Donald Trump haters are missing the big picture. They have compared Trump to Hitler, Stalin, Zedong and King George. They accuse him of genocide. They do not go far enough. They left off Jack the Ripper.
Trump is obviously better compared to Darth Vader, Doctor Doom and Lex Luthor. It has the same reality.
ROBERT LIDDYCOAT
Seaside
