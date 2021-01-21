Adolf Hitler once said, "Tell a lie loud enough and long enough, and people will believe it." President Donald Trump has taken this advice, and for the past two months has lied to the American people that he won the 2020 election.
Now, he has used this lie to enrage people into committing violence against our nation's Capitol, which has left citizens dead and others injured. The truth is he lost. There was no voter fraud or conspiracy, he just received fewer votes than President Joe Biden.
KEITH NEAL
Astoria