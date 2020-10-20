When choosing a candidate, I look for someone I can trust. Based on a campaign in which Suzanne Weber has taken money from big timber while willfully (and sort of melodramatically) misrepresenting her opponent, I don't trust her.
I want to know how the money of Weber's campaign contributions from large, out-of-state companies would affect how she represents us. I want to know how her decisions would affect in-state businesses, especially in rural Oregon, where so many of these timber companies have mechanized work, leaving fewer and fewer jobs.
I want to know why Weber equates corporate taxes with sales taxes paid by consumers. Weber seems to want to leave corporations to call the shots, when in fact Oregon already has some of the lowest corporate tax rates in the country. And in states that collect higher corporate taxes than Oregon does, those monies aren't considered sales tax revenues.
I want to know what Weber has to say about #TimberUnity being a tool that big corporations are using to manipulate us, the hardworking people of House District 32, into advocating for corporate interests that prevent us from preparing for our future.
Debbie Boothe-Schmidt has my trust. She is calm, collected, articulate, informed and dedicated. With leadership experience, small-business ownership and especially her willingness to stay at the table and work through issues — while honoring her commitment to listen to all the people of this district, not just a select few — Boothe-Schmidt has my vote.
NANCY MONTGOMERY
Astoria
