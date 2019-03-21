This brief thought is directed to our young people, but I guess it applies to all of us.
I get so upset by all the examples and failures in high places. So if you always want to be a winner, don't build your house (your life) on sand, but on the solid rock of truth and rightness.
For we are told "unless the Lord builds the house, they that build labor in vain" and also "you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free." Free from guilt and cover-up. Free always to be your own best self. Free to always be a winner.
JIM BERNARD
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.