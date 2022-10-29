Banners along a fence repeat the slogan, "Let's Take Back Gearhart." Who are you, and where are you taking Gearhart? Where is the money coming from to fund "Postion 1" and "Postion 2"? Let's unpack this.

Voter suppression: Explain to me how the city assisted in this accusation? Does voter suppression uncover a deceased voter casting a ballot, and a voter registered with City Hall as their domicile, sound like voter suppression, or voter integrity?

Tags