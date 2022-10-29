Banners along a fence repeat the slogan, "Let's Take Back Gearhart." Who are you, and where are you taking Gearhart? Where is the money coming from to fund "Postion 1" and "Postion 2"? Let's unpack this.
Voter suppression: Explain to me how the city assisted in this accusation? Does voter suppression uncover a deceased voter casting a ballot, and a voter registered with City Hall as their domicile, sound like voter suppression, or voter integrity?
Suggesting "no" bond voters were targeted is ludicrous. Your vote is private. With over 1,500 Gearhart registered voters, 42 voters asked by the county to provide information may be inconvenient, but it hardly qualifies as voter suppression.
Faked gun threat, faked criminal accusations: Well, that's for law enforcement.
Appointed city councilors (close to home): I suppose we could ignore the city charter and pay for a special election every time someone resigns, moves or dies. How’s our city budget going to adapt to those additional costs?
A citizen is asked to volunteer by the mayor. It takes a tremendous commitment to our community to agree to be appointed. Have you listened to a City Council meeting in the last 24 months?
Is this vile treatment of all of our volunteers a strategy to convert volunteers to paid positions, and increase our tax burden?
Try, "bringing truth and civility back to Gearhart" for starters.