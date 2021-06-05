Astoria has a deep-water port. Very few other places have such a great advantage, and it's several days closer to Asian ports, making it even more valuable.
The problem is we have no railroad servicing the port. Reconstructing the rail-line would be an environmental nightmare. There is a way that it could be done and not affect the river.
With President Joe Biden pushing his "Build Back Better Plan," I suggest Clatsop County should put in for some of this federal money, and use it to use a tunnel boring machine and construct a tunnel from just west of Wauna Mill, where there is serviceable track, and start by tunneling under U.S. Highway 30 at this location.
Then, in a long arch, bore under Nicolai and Wickiup mountains, coming out near the Burnside area north of Highway 30, only a short distance from the deep-water port at Tongue Point. A shorter version could be built coming out near the Knappa docks.
With my first design, less railroad track would need to be exposed to the river and the constant need of maintenance and spill hazards. There would be little need for dredging the Columbia River, saving many millions over the years.
Lots of jobs would be created building the tunnel, and lots of permanent jobs would be created at the new deep-water port.
I also suggest a second tunnel between Highway 30 and Oregon Highway 202 as the best way of getting truck traffic away from Astoria's streets.
Please give these ideas a serious thought.
JESSE DAY
Astoria