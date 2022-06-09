I do not understand why some people drive their automobiles with their headlights turned off. It does not cost any more money to turn them on.
I was driving the black pickup truck that pulled in front of your car on a late Saturday morning from Camp Rilea while you were driving south on U.S. Highway 101.
I have had a valid driver's license since 1961, and have just one traffic ticket, in 1970, and no accidents.
I was wearing my polarized prescription glasses, and looked first to my left and saw no vehicles coming, then looked right seeing two, far down the road. I then looked back to my left and again, seeing no moving cars, and I drove onto the highway to turn into the middle turn lane.
I intended to sit there while the two cars coming from the south passed by. Out of the corner of my eye, I found a vehicle coming from the north, I stepped on the gas and I think we missed by perhaps a foot or so. My truck does not have side air bags so if you had hit me broadside, I probably would not be writing this letter and you probably also would not be feeling so good.
The only thing that I can tell you about your vehicle is that you did not have any light turned on. Today has been a dark, wet, misty day, and your car was invisible to oncoming traffic.