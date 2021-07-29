Letter: Twisted Jul 29, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The July 22 edition of The Astorian had a twisted far-left cartoon by Kevin Siers, "Uncritical race theory." If it was correct, instead of biased, the guy's shirt would say DEM, instead of GOP.The history is that the slave states were Democrat! Abraham Lincoln was of the Whig Party, a precursor of the Republican Party.DICK DARBYAstoria Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republican Party Whig Party Democrat Politics Far Left Abraham Lincoln Cartoon Dick Darby Kevin Siers Shirt Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesObelisk Beer Co. to open in AstoriaIn Warrenton, a vacation rental turns into a burr for the cityObituary: Charles Scott ParkerEveryday People: New Warrenton officer has local rootsRecord heat scorched trees on the North CoastAstoria School District gives families choice to mask against virusDeaths: July 20, 2021Weekend Break: ‘When sobriety is the goal everything else is a possibility’Obituary: Carrie Marie ShekerObituary: Jody Ann Wright Images Videos