Restore Oregon, a statewide nonprofit that advocates for historic preservation, is proposing two bills that directly affect those of us who live here.
Senate Bill (SB) 927, the Public Participation in Preservation Act, changes the way buildings, sites or objects are nominated to "historic" status. The bill aims to treat the process of designation like any other zone change. Currently, property owners can "opt out" of the designation process. Although it sounds reasonable to some, the process is abused in many communities. In Portland, for instance, historic neighborhoods have been significantly compromised by developers using this "out."
We’ve been lucky in Astoria. And, we have limited areas to construct new buildings. Nevertheless, as our city becomes more popular it is only a matter of time before developers turn their sights to our neighborhoods — particularly undesignated neighborhoods such as Astoria’s south slope. While change is inevitable, this bill intends to increase a community’s voice in that change.
SB 929, the Preservation, Housing and Seismic Safety Act, provides financial incentives for those who are seismically upgrading their historic properties. The North Coast is in a seismically active zone. That means, if you are renovating your building, you may be held to stringent seismic retrofit standards. Few people have money to meet those standards. SB 929 aims to use state tax credits to provide a "rehab rebate" for those doing qualified work.
For more information, please see Restore Oregon’s website, restoreoregon.org
JOHN GOODENBERGER
Astoria
