It’s fascinating, in a strange way, that President Donald Trump proposes to fight the coronavirus contagion with payroll tax cuts which only affect working people with incomes up to $137,700, which is, just guessing here, most of us in Clatsop County.
Cutting payroll taxes that fund Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid for all U.S. citizens attacks already underfunded popular programs targeted for destruction by conservatives for decades. These proposed cuts of truly minor taxes, compared to income, property or sales taxes, are planned cuts to appease Republican political bases.
Why do plumbers and roofers, like most of us, pay into the payroll tax program on our total annual income, while all those with incomes over $137,700 — often trust, inheritance or other unearned income — stop paying at that point, yet collect the same benefits as plumbers and roofers?
This system is unbalanced and President Trump is making it worse.
R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
