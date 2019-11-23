Please don't sign the petition to recall Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell. If she is recalled, the Democratic Party will then nominate three people, and county commissioners will choose her replacement from those three.
We the people won't get to vote at all. The Democratic Party and the county commissioners will get to choose our next representative if the recall succeeds. It's a very undemocratic process, and it will cost taxpayers $50,000 for this recall.
I don't see the point. There's an election coming up in 2020. Let's let voters choose then who our representative will be.
KATHLEEN MACDONALD
Seaside
