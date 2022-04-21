A happy, caring neighborhood is made up of a melting pot of neighbors who look out for each other, talk to each other, help each other, but most importantly, know each other.
Neighbors are families, retirees and singles. They are people of all ages, but most importantly, their home is in the neighborhood. The neighbors contribute to their community, some work keeping the businesses open, their children attend schools, they volunteer at events and they attend community activities. They are the backbone of a city.
Our neighborhoods are under attack. The fabric of our neighborhoods have Swiss cheese holes in them, created by day rentals every third or fourth house. Add to that, second homes, vacant much of the year, owned by those who don't live here.
Now, this homeless camping ordinance will start tearing the fragile fabric of the neighborhoods apart. It will bring in overnight camping into the public spaces, like parks, that were never designed or intended to provide overnight camping. They were a place designed to bring neighbors together, to provide a safe place for children to play and to walk the dog.
The city needs to provide a location for homeless overnight camping at a location that is designed for that purpose. Yes, that involves a financial commitment from the community to create this place. Throw out this camping ordinance and address the real problem of providing a livable neighborhood for the housed, and a safe, humane place for the unhoused.