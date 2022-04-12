Astoria City Council's decision to end its negotiations with a developer for Heritage Square was understandable, given the vocal public opposition to the project.
Given most Astorians' love for the history and unique beauty of our great city, perhaps this project was simply the right idea for the wrong place. Unfortunately, the misinformation that accompanied the strident opposition contributed to the caustic discussion.
It was unfortunate that the narrative about Heritage Square was derailed to include the problems posed by Astoria's homeless population to our residents, tourists and vibrant small businesses. Addressing homelessness demands a far different response than providing affordable housing to our workers who make less than $20 an hour.
We need workforce housing throughout Clatsop County, and the county is working hard to partner with our cities to expand our housing supply in both urban and rural areas.
I am the county’s representative on the Northwest Oregon Housing Authority, which includes Columbia and Tillamook counties. NOHA owns 186 housing units in Clatsop County, ranging from four complexes with 32 to 46 units to five smaller buildings with two to eight units.
We are about to break ground on a 42-unit apartment complex in Warrenton. We are also studying the feasibility of renovating the 46-unit senior housing at the historic Owens-Adair building in Astoria.
NOHA also provides vouchers for low-income tenants to use for private housing. There are 300 vouchers in use in the county; unfortunately, there are 788 households on the waiting list.