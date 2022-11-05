In trying to decide which candidate to support, most of us are looking for a leader who will make sure our voices are heard on issues we care about. When I listen to Melissa Busch, I know she, as a nurse, understands the importance of accessible, affordable health care, including mental health care.
She understands health also depends on people having good paying jobs, housing, child care, food security, education and safety. These are not just issues for Melissa; they are what she, as a leader, works for to build strong communities with thriving people.
I have been particularly impressed how Melissa connects with so many people from all walks of life. She is doing what a leader does; she is bringing people together, and going to Salem to represent all of us on issues that affect our lives and communities. She will be a strong voice for us in Salem.
It is unfortunate that there has been misleading information spread about Melissa's views, mudslinging ads and mailers. It's the times we live in.
The good news is that against this onslaught of anti-democratic tactics, Melissa demonstrates strong character and the positive leadership I've come to associate with her, by urging us all to take the high road. She remains focused on the issues that affect us and our communities.
As a community, let's not miss this opportunity to get behind a strong, capable leader, and elect Busch.