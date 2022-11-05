In trying to decide which candidate to support, most of us are looking for a leader who will make sure our voices are heard on issues we care about. When I listen to Melissa Busch, I know she, as a nurse, understands the importance of accessible, affordable health care, including mental health care.

She understands health also depends on people having good paying jobs, housing, child care, food security, education and safety. These are not just issues for Melissa; they are what she, as a leader, works for to build strong communities with thriving people.

