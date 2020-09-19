The U.S. Postal Service is mandated by the Constitution: Article 1, Section 8, Clause 7, gives Congress the power to establish a postal system, and outlines how it will serve our entire country.
Seems to me that any effort to demolish, replace or privatize the Postal Service would require a constitutional amendment, because those actions would remove portions of the Constitution and voter oversight of the agency.
Nowhere in our Constitution is any authorization or requirement that the Postal Service make a profit to be found. Republican efforts to redefine the Postal Service by seemingly requiring it to pay all its expenses is at odds with all other Cabinet offices: Defense? Health and Human Services? Environmental Protection Agency? Education? Energy? Commerce? Transportation? Labor? Etc., etc. No.
In addition to the "profit" red herring, is any other federal agency required to fund employee retirement years into the future? No.
The Postal Service is unionized, protects its workers from political assault and employs a wide range of Americans by race and gender, better representing our country's diversity than any Republican Party I've ever seen.
One hopes a new administration will not only acknowledge this, but revise or eliminate the undue, unwise burdens forced on the Postal Service, primarily by Republican congresses, and even expand its services by allowing Postal Service banking for anyone who cannot afford a bank account.
Services are what governments are for, profits are what businesses are for.
R.D. SMITH
Gearhart
