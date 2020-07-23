Recently, it was a crazy day, with news of two friends hospitalized with ailments unrelated to COVID-19, and then hearing the reports of surges throughout the Southern states, increased difficulty in getting test results, the push to have schools opened during these uncertain times, and some states and cities having to close down or pull back on business openings, etc. It just seemed to be one thing after another.
But then there was some good news. I needed some sneakers, so I called Gimre's Shoes to reorder a similar style that I have gotten before, and asked them to send them to me. Peter Gimre found the style, and took all my information to complete the order. He even offered to drop them off, since my place was on his way home.
Unexpected kindness doing these tough times sure helped make the day better. Shop local and support our town.
DEBORAH MORGAN
Astoria
