I have lived in Astoria since 2006. Recently, a close friend has experienced several psychotic episodes. In that particular case, the response of the Astoria Police Department has been more effective than that of Clatsop Behavioral Healthcare.
The reason is both clear and simple: CBH is underfunded and understaffed. Furthermore, none of the local hospitals has any inpatient psychiatric beds. I don't believe there is a psychiatrist resident and practicing in Clatsop County.
The bottom line is that the principal resources for mental health services in Clatsop County are law enforcement and the local hospitals' emergency rooms. All this puts an unfair burden on law enforcement and hospital emergency room staff.
CBH, whose mission is "… (to improve) the quality of life for people whose lives are affected by mental health, addictions, and developmental disabilities," cannot do what it has committed to do, and wants to do, because the county has simply not provided the funds for them to do so.
The Clatsop County commissioners can fix this problem, and thereby alleviate the burdens on law enforcement and the local hospitals' emergency rooms, by properly funding CBH. Eugene has addressed this situation by dedicating a medi-van, staffed by a medic and a clinician, which gets called out by 911 dispatch 24/7.
We need to do something like this to help our community, and to relieve the burdens on the good and brave people in law enforcement and health care who are serving on the front lines of the current pandemic.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria
