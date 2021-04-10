Long ago, the foothills of the Coast Range were covered with a thick blanket of old trees. Today, all you see along the Coast Range are patches of green, with the rest void of trees.
Much of this land is now owned by large commercial timber companies, who plant trees and harvest them about every 25 years. They lower costs and increase their profit by aerial spraying of herbicides and other chemicals to stimulate the rapid growth of these trees, and also by using heavy equipment to reduce more expensive labor costs.
Finally, after the land has been clearcut the slash is burned, creating a smoky haze which can be seen from Astoria along the north face of the Coast Range.
Oregonians have been unable to stop these practices, but now, legislation has been introduced in the Senate (Senate Bill 335) that could lead to more sustainable management of Oregon’s public and private forests.
Equally important, this bill also allows for a more balanced composition on the Oregon Board of Forestry by increasing the number of members who have an interest in promoting sustainable forestry.
Please contact your Oregon Senate and House members and urge them to end the destructive and unhealthy forest practices by passing SB 335.
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria