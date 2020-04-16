I support Courtney Bangs for county commissioner, District 4. Courtney is a mom of three kids, a wife, works several jobs and has still found the time to engage in the issues affecting Clatsop County's working families.
She has researched topics important to us, attended many county meetings and is well read on county policy. She does this because she, like many of us in District 4, have felt unheard and unrepresented in local government. Courtney lives in the heart of the district, in Knappa.
A district where Wauna Mill workers watched their county commissioner support a bill that would put mill jobs at risk and possibly regulate the mill out of business. This is the district where our current commissioner opted out of a state forestry lawsuit, leaving our county without representation.
The current commissioner supports policies that lock up state lands from sustainable forest management, putting forestry workers, truckers, equipment operators, etc., out of work. Where is the support from our commissioner on these issues that deeply affect our district residents?
Our current commissioner invites representatives from highly political and litigious Portland environmental groups to come and provide testimony and advice at county meetings. Those groups have no interest in the success of the people of Clatsop County. They have no business being involved in local issues here.
Please vote for Courtney Bangs this next election. We need a commissioner who will invite District 4 residents to county meetings, and who will stand up for rural Oregonians.
JENNY JOHNSON
Astoria
