Regarding the recent guest column (The Astorian, Nov. 17), "Floating offshore wind is a bad fit for the coast": First, the suggestion that offshore wind energy will cause a 10 times increase in local power bills is preposterous. Unbiased government projections indicate long-term consumer energy costs will actually decrease.

Admittedly, wind turbines are big structures and there could be negative consequences for migratory birds, marine mammals and benthic habitats. Interference with fisheries is a concern. Cables may cross beaches, and the creation of onshore infrastructure will likely occur. These are legitimate concerns that must be, and are being, addressed before moving forward.

