Regarding the recent guest column (The Astorian, Nov. 17), "Floating offshore wind is a bad fit for the coast": First, the suggestion that offshore wind energy will cause a 10 times increase in local power bills is preposterous. Unbiased government projections indicate long-term consumer energy costs will actually decrease.
Admittedly, wind turbines are big structures and there could be negative consequences for migratory birds, marine mammals and benthic habitats. Interference with fisheries is a concern. Cables may cross beaches, and the creation of onshore infrastructure will likely occur. These are legitimate concerns that must be, and are being, addressed before moving forward.
Oregon must do its part in addressing climate change. Our state is uniquely positioned to exploit wind power as a means of reducing the use of fossil fuels. The proposed wind turbine sites off Oregon’s south coast are in very deep waters, far from shore, and have some of the highest wind power generating potential in the country.
There is a federal mandate to generate 30 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity by 2030. The East Coast has committed to doing its share, while California and Hawaii are moving toward licensing for offshore wind, and so should Oregon. Our planet is warming, and society must commit to an all-out effort to decrease the trend in an environmentally responsible manner.