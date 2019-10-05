I like the word "unity" in this #TimberUnity movement idea. Because unity is what we are going to need if we are to ever to survive this climate crisis.
I am a 76-year-old still-working Oregonian. I have made my living as a logger, commercial fisherman, truck driver and in construction.
I am standing up for my grandchildren and their future world. A world I hope will be healthy, with clean air and clean water. I don't want anyone to lose their job, but we all need to change how we do our jobs if we are going to leave a livable world for our children and grandchildren.
We can all win if we begin to make our changes now. And if you think these first small steps are expensive, wait until you see what it will cost if we do nothing.
What will you tell your grandchildren when they ask: Why didn't you do something, if you knew what was happening? Let's stop calling names, dividing into for and against — let's work together in unity for healthy lives for our young ones.
TED MESSING
Astoria
