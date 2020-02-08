When politicians say they're for unity for those who work in natural resources, are they really looking out for those workers' futures?
Can a forest worker or a fisherman really look their children in the eye and say climate change is a hoax? That climate change won't put their jobs at risk? That it won't put their children's future world at risk? That is, warming temperatures won't impact forests by way of increased likelihood of drought, fire and disease? That warming ocean waters and acidification won't affect the health of the fisheries?
Closing our eyes to climate change won't make it go away. Politicians who assume the future will be like the past will lead us down the wrong path. The scientific community is unified. Climate change is real, it's here and it will get worse.
Clatsop County Commissioner Kathleen Sullivan and state Rep. Tiffiny Mitchell understand this. They are looking to the future, not the past. They are looking out for natural resource jobs by protecting them from the ravages of climate change.
So yes, they want to cap carbon emissions. Any opponent to this idea will do harm to the well-being of us all, natural resource workers included. On this, we should have unity.
ERIC HALPERIN
Gearhart
