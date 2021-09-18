Letter: Unmentioned Sep 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Unmentioned in Mark Mix’s guest column (The Astorian, Sept. 7) were union details:• higher pay• 40-hour work week• five-day work week• holiday and sick leave pay• overtime pay (1.5 regular pay after 40 hours per week)• health care benefitsGet our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletter• Pension, retirement, life insurance structures• appropriate termination protections• negotiators to address management structureThen Mix breathlessly declares: Oh dear, union dues!R.D. SMITHGearhart Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Work Week Mark Mix Sick Leave Work Life Insurance Dear Pay Health Care Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCounty reports 25th virus deathDeath: Sept. 14, 2021Obituary: Edward James OlsonLocal hospitals see decline in virus patientsEveryday People: Former Job Corps student becomes directorLucy's Books changing locationsDeaths: Sept. 9, 2021Astoria woman dies after crash on Highway 30Obituary: Jeffrey S. NelsonWarrenton remains the county's fastest-growing city Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.