Unmentioned in Mark Mix’s guest column (The Astorian, Sept. 7) were union details:

• higher pay

• 40-hour work week

• five-day work week

• holiday and sick leave pay

• overtime pay (1.5 regular pay after 40 hours per week)

• health care benefits

• Pension, retirement, life insurance structures

• appropriate termination protections

• negotiators to address management structure

Then Mix breathlessly declares: Oh dear, union dues!

R.D. SMITH

Gearhart

Tags