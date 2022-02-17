For 25 years, I was the elected prosecutor in the Clatsop County. I prosecuted many cases of animal cruelty, and I know it when I see it. Unfortunately, mink farming still exists in a few Oregon counties, including Clatsop.
Mink farms constitute unmistakable cruelty, and our county was long one of the two main counties in the state with these awful production facilities ("House bill would ban mink farming," The Astorian, Feb. 12). Mink are wild, solitary animals, and on mink farms, they are put in cages where the animals routinely fight. Cannibalism has been widely documented on them.
There is no domestic market for mink pelts. It’s purely an export market, mainly to China. That it’s all done to send luxury garments for rich Chinese to go to state-sponsored dinners compounds the moral problems associated with them.
The case is clinched when one understands that mink are uniquely susceptible to COVID-19. They have contracted it by the millions on fur farms in North America and Europe, and they spill it back to people. That’s a risk not worth the pitifully small economic activity associated with mink farms.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed an amendment to ban fur farms. The Senate is not on the record yet, but it would be wise to align itself with the House.