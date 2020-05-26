Local authorities are failing to ensure that vacation rentals are in compliance with the basic health standards required of all public lodging. These standards exist to protect visitors, our workers and our communities. This lack of enforcement represents an unnecessary danger to public health and safety.
Oregon Health Authority is the exclusive state regulatory body that sets public health standards and regulates travel accommodations. It is the only agency mandated and authorized to license, administer and enforce existing health regulations and statutes for all lodging.
As required by law, every hotel, motel and bed-and-breakfast is currently licensed and inspected annually, via local public health, to ensure they meet these existing public health and safety laws.
In contrast, and unlike most lodging that operate in commercial zones, vacation rentals are located primarily in our residential neighborhoods, and are not being licensed or regulated by our public health authorities, as required by law. This is illegitimate selective enforcement of the law. It also creates a significant shortfall in public health protections at a time when these protections are needed most.
Until there is uniform public health licensing and oversight across all lodging providers, a gaping hole exits in our public health safety net. Contact your local official and demand that existing health and safety protection laws be enforced equally across all lodging providers.
STEPHEN MALKOWSKI
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.