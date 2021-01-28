I'm sure that more than a few readers of The Astorian are disappointed and frustrated by your refusal to allow personal comments on your website.
For many years, this has been a source for commentary and opinion from readers of all political and social points of view. It's just another effort by the editors of The Astorian to make this publication as unpleasant as possible.
The abundance of advertising and pop-ups is incredibly annoying. Please place the value of your readership at, or above, the same level of your advertisers.
ROBERT POTTER
Astoria