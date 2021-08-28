The new COVID-19 surge driven by the delta variant is presenting unprecedented challenges to Clatsop County.
The official tally of new confirmed and presumptive local cases is now averaging more than two dozen per day, and this number likely represents only part of the virus’ true spread through our communities. Local hospitals are seeing more COVID-19 patients than at any other time.
Our Public Health Department continues to work tirelessly to provide information and services in response to the pandemic. The department, with cooperation from other county offices and local partners, is working to expand COVID-19 testing opportunities and to help arrange for vaccine booster shots once they are approved.
But with case counts growing rapidly, Public Health is increasingly focusing its resources on the most vulnerable in our county, including residents of nursing homes and other congregate care facilities.
In the face of the recent surge, the state has reintroduced masking requirements for certain settings, and vaccine mandates have been issued for select professions. But for most of us, how we face the challenges of the pandemic will come down to the personal decisions we make — whether to wear masks indoors and outdoors in crowded settings, whether to isolate after possible contact with a COVID-positive person, whether to get vaccinated.
Clatsop County and our partners are dedicated to this mission, but we can’t do it alone. It will take each one of us, and the choices we make, to help us through this challenging time.