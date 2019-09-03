There are some unsettling statements in the "Homeless man sentenced for Warrenton assault" story in the Aug. 20 edition of The Astorian.
The judge said the convicted man was "a really dangerous man" and that "it's only a matter of time until you kill someone else."
The deputy district attorney stated that "… he's going to kill somebody and that really worries me," after citing the convicted man's use of a hammer in a previous killing.
I assume the judge and the deputy district attorney both agreed to a plea bargain that reduced the original charge of attempted murder by this disturbed person to assault. What I don't understand is why.
GEORGE WARREN
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.