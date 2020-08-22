I’m writing to try to clarify an unspoken fear which seems to be an undercurrent in our local elections. It was writ large in a recent letter from a writer in Seaside who said we "do not want Astoria to become Portland."
I'm not sure how our small towns become a metropolitan area, or if she is warning us away from the diverse community of cultures, gender choices, university students or traffic and commercialism. It's left open-ended; plug in your favorite fear.
She mentions "loyalty to the Portland agenda," and a "threat to our way of life here on the coast." What does "Portland agenda" mean, and how does it threaten us?
Do peaceful demonstrations for human rights qualify as being sucked into whatever she sees as the "urban" agenda? Is walking at the beach or forest threatened by being thoughtful about our values? What, then, is "our way of life"?
This then becomes connected to campaign financing by outside groups. Campaigns are supposed to report contributions, and I encourage you to do your research at the OreStar website.
Don't be bamboozled by fear. I invite you to vote for a candidate who keeps it honest when others stoop to untruths and innuendo. Debbie Boothe-Schmidt owns a small business and has been a single mom, now married.
Debbie is a staunch supporter of the union movement and workers. She volunteers in community groups, and had a career in public service. She'll work for all of us.
JAN MITCHELL
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.